Retail inflation softens marginally to 6.69% in August

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 18:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69 per cent in August, even as food prices continued to rule high, official data showed on Monday.

The government has revised downwards the retail inflation for July to 6.73 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.93 per cent. Food inflation during the month stood at 9.62 per cent.

Food inflation in August fell marginally to 9.05 per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The retail inflation, mainly taken into account by the RBI to arrive at its policy decisions, has been above the regulator's comfort level.

The government has mandated the central bank to restrict the inflation at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent).

Consumer Price Index
Retail inflation

