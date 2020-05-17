'Econ package covers Rs 8L cr liquidity steps by RBI'

Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package includes Rs 8 lakh crore liquidity measures by RBI: FM

PTI
PTI,
  • May 17 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 14:26 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 includes Rs 8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.

The stimulus totals to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, she said, adding this also comprises the Rs 1.92 lakh crore package of free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor and cash to some sections announced in March.

Read: Centre raises borrowing limit of states from 3% of GSDP to 5% in FY21

The five part stimulus package announced beginning May 13 comprised Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

The second tranche included free foodgrain to stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Also Read: Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Spending on agri infrastructure and other measures for agriculture and allied sectors in the third tranche totalled to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The fourth and fifth tranches that dealt mostly with structural reforms totalled to Rs 48,100 crore, she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Reserve Bank of India

What's Brewing

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 