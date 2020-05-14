Rs 70000 crore boost by Centre to housing sector

The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 70,000 crore boost to the housing sector by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle-income group.

The credit-linked subsidy scheme for the middle-income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh was operationalised from May 2017 and extended up to March 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced here on Thursday.

She said the scheme is being extended by one year to benefit 2.5 lakh middle income families.