Rs 70000 crore boost by Centre to housing sector

Rs 70000 crore boost by Centre to housing sector

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • May 14 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 20:25 ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

The Centre on  Thursday announced a Rs 70,000 crore boost to the housing sector by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle-income group.

The credit-linked subsidy scheme for the middle-income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh was operationalised from May 2017 and extended up to March 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced here on Thursday.

She said the scheme is being extended by one year to benefit 2.5 lakh middle income families.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
housing
Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

 