Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.66 against US dollar

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated 37 paise to provisionally close at 75.66 against the US dollar, following a rally in the domestic equity market and persistent foreign fund inflows.

Besides, an unstable US dollar against major global currencies also helped the rupee surge, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.86. During the session, the domestic unit swung between a high of 75.65 and a low of 75.89.

It finally settled at 75.66 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 37 paise over its previous close of 76.03.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 397.86 points higher at 35,309.18 and broader Nifty rose 122.60 points to 10,433.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 424.21 crore in the previous trading session on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 percent to 96.91.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 percent to USD 43.37 per barrel.