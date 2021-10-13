Rupee recovers 15p closes at 75.37 against US dollar

Rupee recovers 15 paise to close at 75.37 against US dollar

The dollar index, fell by 0.27% to 94.26

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 13 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The rupee on Wednesday rebounded by 15 paise to close at 75.37 (provisional) against the US dollar following a rally in domestic equities and weak American currency in the overseas markets.

In addition, lower crude prices also supported the rupee sentiment, forex deals said.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 75.29 against the greenback. During the session, the domestic unit swung between 75.19 and 75.51.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 75.52 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.27 per cent to 94.26.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.40 per cent to $83.09 per barrel.

After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the BSE Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day.

Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75. It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 278.32 crore, as per exchange data. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
US dollar
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 