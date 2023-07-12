Rupee rises 13 paise to 82.28 against USD in early trade

Rupee rises 13p to 82.28 against USD in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 23 paise and settled for the day at 82.36 (provisional) against the US dollar.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 23 paise and settled for the day at 82.36 (provisional) against the US dollar due to a positive trend in equity markets and steady foreign fund inflows.

More to follow...

