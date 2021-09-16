Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 73.52 against US dollar

Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 73.52 against US dollar

Forex traders said a bullish trend in the domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 16 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 16:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.52 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets.

Forex traders said a bullish trend in the domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while firm crude oil prices restricted the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened flat at 73.51, witnessed an intra-day high of 73.34 and a low of 73.52 against the American currency during day trade.

The local unit finally settled for the day at 73.52, down 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 92.77.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark fell 0.07 per cent to $75.41 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent higher and touched a lifetime high of 59,141.16, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to record 17,629.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 232.84 crore, as per exchange data. 

Check out the DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dollar
US dollar
Indian economy
Rupee

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 