Rupee to trade in 78.75-80 band for dollar: Kotak Mahindra Bank

The rupee got some support as RBI stepped in with measures to alleviate the dollar tightness

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 12 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 14:56 ist
The Indian rupee continues to be under pressure against the US dollar and would trade in the range of Rs 78.75-80, said Kotak Mahindra Bank in a report.

According to the report, the Indian rupee continues to be weighed down by the strengthening greenback continuously benefiting from the safe-haven demand and Fed's monetary tightening bias despite the weakening growth outlook.

The US 10-year yields regained the three per cent mark while commodities continued to slide lower. Providing some respite to the rupee was the fall in crude oil prices below $100/bbl (from the week's high of $114.8/bl) as fears of a potential global recession spurred concerns about oil demand.

Also Read | Rupee at a historic low at 79.58 against dollar in early trade; down 13 paise

The rupee got some support as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with measures to alleviate the dollar tightness.

The tug-of-war of diverging factors led to rupee trading in a narrow range of 78.87-79.38.

According to the Kotak Mahindra Bank, given the uncertain and adverse global environment and weak external fundamentals, the rupee is expected to continue to trade with a weakening bias.

"We expect USD-INR to trade in the 78.75-80 range in the near term," the report said.

