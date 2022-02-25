India's development challenged: FM on Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sitharaman says India's development challenged as world peace threatened

She said human welfare needs a conducive environment without any disruptions or disturbances

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 25 2022, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 21:27 ist
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI file photo

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that never has the globe peace faced challenges of this significance since World War II, and India's development is "challenged" by the recent events.

She said human welfare needs a conducive environment without any disruptions or disturbances to make the post-pandemic economic recovery sustainable.

"India's development is going to be challenged by the newer challenges emanating in the world. Peace is being threatened and after the Second World War, (a) war of this significance, this impact, on the globe probably is not felt," Sitharaman said.

Read | Stuck in Ukraine bunkers, Indians desperate for rescue

She was speaking at the annual Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and think-tank Pune International Centre.

"Hopefully, some kind of restoration of peace at the earliest will happen, based on which, recoveries can be sustainable," she added.

Fearing that the economic recovery not just in India but across the world will be "severely hampered", Sitharaman said the welfare of humanity requires the recovery to be sustainable without facing any disruptions.

The comments come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against its neighbour Ukraine by attacking the eastern European country from multiple sides.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Ukraine
Russia
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News

What's Brewing

Biden to pick first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden to pick first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 