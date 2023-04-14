Russian oil exports hit near three-year high in March: IEA

Russian oil exports jumped to their highest level in almost three years in March despite Western sanctions, but revenues were down sharply from last year, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

Also Read | China says no weapons exports to parties in Ukraine conflict

Total oil shipments rose by 600,000 barrels per day to 8.1 million bpd last month, according to the IEA. While revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion, they were down 43 percent compared to a year ago.