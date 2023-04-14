Russian oil exports hit near 3-year high in March: IEA

Russian oil exports hit near three-year high in March: IEA

Total oil shipments rose by 600,000 barrels per day to 8.1 million bpd last month

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Apr 14 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian oil exports jumped to their highest level in almost three years in March despite Western sanctions, but revenues were down sharply from last year, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

Also Read | China says no weapons exports to parties in Ukraine conflict

Total oil shipments rose by 600,000 barrels per day to 8.1 million bpd last month, according to the IEA. While revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion, they were down 43 percent compared to a year ago.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Exports
Oil
Energy
Economy & Business
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 