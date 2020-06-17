SC pulls up Centre for letting banks charge interest during loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre on letting the banks to charge interest on accrued interest on loan during the six-month moratorium announced as a relief due to the lockdown actuated by COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central government can't raise its hands in helplessness, It can't now say it is between banks and customers. If the Centre announced moratorium, it must ensure the benefits are given to customers purposefully," a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah noted that the customers haven't availed of moratorium since they know they would not be getting any benefits.

The court asked the Centre and the RBI the scheme and posted a PIL filed by Gajendra Sharma for consideration in August.

It also pointed out the Centre took time to find a way out but nothing has happened.

"The Centre can't leave it to banks now," the court said.

It also allowed Indian Banks Association, SBI wants to find out if new guidelines can be issued to let customers enjoy the benefits of loan moratorium scheme.

On June 12, the court gave three days time to the officers of Ministry of Finance and the RBI to hold a meeting to resolve the matter, saying loan repayment moratorium should not lead to a higher interest rate being charged.

Circulars were issued on March 27, April 17 and May 23 by the RBI for an initial three-month moratorium period on loan repayment which now stood extended till August 31. The measure was announced as a relief to the people after the nationwide lockdown was imposed since March 25 to contain COVID-19 pandemic.