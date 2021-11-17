Sensex drops 245 pts in early trade; Nifty below 17,950

Sensex drops over 245 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,950

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 17 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 10:56 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, NTPC, Asian Paints, M&M, PowerGrid, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 60,322.37, and Nifty fell 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,999.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 560.67 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

"When valuations are rich, as they are now, some triggers can cause market pullback. The minor pullback on Tuesday was caused by the RBI's observations on excessive stock valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.84 per cent to $81.74 per barrel.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

 