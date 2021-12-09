Sensex ends 157 pts higher; Nifty reclaims 17,500

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 157 points higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,807.13. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 5 per cent, followed by L&T, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle India, NTPC and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

"Domestic indices surrendered to profit-booking in early session, but later gained ground owing to positive global sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors are keenly awaiting the US inflation data in order to gauge the Fed’s decision on rolling back economic stimulus, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.63 per cent to $75.34 per barrel.

