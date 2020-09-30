Sensex ends 95 points higher in see-saw session

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 95 points higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, HUL and ITC amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share index traded on a volatile note through the day, before ending 94.71 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 38,067.93.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.15 points or 0.22 per cent to 11,247.55.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting around 3 per cent, followed by Titan, Nestle India, HUL, ITC, Asian Paints and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic equities traded on a choppy note following mixed global cues after the first US presidential election debate failed to cheer markets.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred in the first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks leading up to the November 3 election.

However, stock-specific action in index majors lifted domestic benchmarks.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Seoul settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.23 per cent lower at USD 41.05 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 73.76 against the US dollar.