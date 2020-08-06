Sensex jumps over 150 pts ahead of RBI policy outcome

Sensex jumps over 150 points ahead of RBI policy outcome; Nifty tops 11,150

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 06 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 11:58 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.

The BSE Sensex was trading 183 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 37,846.33; while the NSE Nifty was up 52.70 points or 0.47 per cent at 11,154.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC, Infosys and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 24.58 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663.33, while the Nifty inched up 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 11,101.65.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 60.18 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

According to traders, investors are positive ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome, scheduled for later in the day.

Participants are keeping a close eye on the RBI policy outcome and that would set the tone for the rest of the day as well, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

“While the expectations are mixed on key rates, we feel commentary on the moratorium and future outlook would hold importance," he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were in red, while Seoul was trading on a positive note.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 45.26 per barrel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Reserve Bank of India
Indian economy
RBI

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

 