Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 10,300

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday following positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After touching a high of 35,116.22 in early trade, the 30-share index was trading 145.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, up at 35,057.06.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 46.15 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 10,357.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India, Titan and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, TCS, Asian Paints, M&M and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 179.59 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 34,911.32, while the broader Nifty rose 66.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 10,311.20.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 424.21 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, positive sentiment in global stocks and unabated foreign fund inflows supported the domestic equity market.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in early deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.30 per cent to $42.95 per barrel.