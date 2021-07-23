Sensex rises 114.51 points to 52,951.72 in opening session

Sensex rose 114.51 points to 52,951.72 in the opening session on Friday. Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 34.85 points to 15,858.90.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year
Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress
Dabbawalas battle pandemic, food delivery start-ups
Pune amateur photographer wins big at 2021 IPPAWARDS
DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy
NASA releases first detailed map of the insides of Mars
Amazon's goal: Getting key to your apartment building