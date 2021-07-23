Sensex rises 114.51 pts to 52,951.72 in opening session

Sensex rises 114.51 points to 52,951.72 in opening session

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 23 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 09:43 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex rose 114.51 points to 52,951.72 in the opening session on Friday. Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 34.85 points to 15,858.90. 

More to follow...

