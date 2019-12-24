South Korean stocks dip on concerns over exports

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, as investors were wary about a swift turnaround in exports and corporate earnings, while steering clear of making big bets ahead of holiday. The Korean won inched higher, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 13.63 points, or 0.62%, at 2,190.08.

** Though the index rose nearly 5% so far this month, South Korea's exports data showed that overseas demand were not recovering quickly, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment. This has caused investors to take profits, he added.

** South Korean exports fell again in the first 20 days of December according to official data on Monday, but a recovery in demand from China and stabilising chip prices offered signs that a year-long run of declines may be nearing its end.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 141.3 billion won ($121.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,163.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,164.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,163.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.5 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12%, after U.S. stocks posted record highs overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.04%.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.30% so far this year, and gained 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 560.16 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 311.

** The won has lost 4.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.52, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.372% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.631%. ($1 = 1,163.4700 won)