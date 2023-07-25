S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks its external liquidity position could deteriorate in the next year, while foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure.
The ratings agency expects the economy to expand between 6-6.4% over the next three years. Bangladesh's GDP growth fell to 6.03% in the financial year ended June 2023.
The South Asian nation is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage and its dollar reserves have shrunk by more than a third since Russia's invasion of Ukraine to stand at $29.85 billion as of July 19.
"We may lower the ratings on Bangladesh if net external debt or liquidity metrics worsen further, such that narrow net external debt surpasses 100% of current account receipts, or gross external financing needs exceed 100% of current account receipts plus usable reserves," S&P said, affirming the country's sovereign credit rating at BB-.
Bangladesh needs favorable trade and financial flows to stabilize its external settings in the next 12 months, the agency added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics