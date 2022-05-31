India's stagflationary risk low compared to others: CEA

Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries, says CEA

Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces moderation in GDP growth as well as high inflation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 20:22 ist

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday ruled out the risk of stagflation for India, saying the economy is better placed than other nations.

Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces moderation in GDP growth as well as high inflation.

"Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries," he said.

He further said India is better placed than many other nations as the financial sector of the country is in better shape to support growth.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy
Inflation
GDP

What's Brewing

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 