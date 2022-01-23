Surging global inflation makes policy choices complex

The rapid rise in energy, food and commodity prices in 2021 resulted in inflation surging in many economies to reach multi-decadal highs. In the United States, inflation measured by the year-on-year change in personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index soared to a near 40-year high of 5.7 per cent in November, with core PCE inflation also accelerating to a 32-year high of 4.7 per cent.

Similarly, in the Euro area inflation surged to a new high of 5 per cent in December. Among BRICS economies, CPI inflation registered a moderation in Brazil to 10.1 per cent from the 18-year high level of 10.7 per cent in the previous month. In Russia, inflation remained steady at 8.4 per cent in December.

In India, headline consumer price index-based inflation rose 5.6 per cent year on year in December, from 4.9 per cent in the previous month. The Indian central bank has a target of keeling CPI inflation at 4 per cent, with a variation of 2 per cent on both sides.

Energy prices were one of the key contributors to the surge in inflation across various geographies. According to the World Bank, crude oil prices increased by 67.2 per cent in 2021, following a decline of 32.8 per cent in 2020.

Natural gas prices registered a nearly three-fold increase in 2021, with prices in Europe rising steeply to record highs in December.

Food prices too surged to a decadal high in 2021 due to weather-related supply disruptions and higher import demand from China for select food items, though there were some price corrections in December.

Higher inflation forced many of the central banks to normalise their monetary stance while some of them resorted to raising interest rates. The US Fed for example, in its December meeting, signalled a faster pace of winding down of its asset purchase programme by doubling the monthly quantum of taper.

The European Central Bank has announced a slower pace of asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in the first quarter of 2022 and discontinuation of PEPP by end-March 2022.

However, the ECB decided to double the purchases under the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) in the second quarter of 2022 and slowly revert to the actual pace by the fourth quarter.

The Bank of Japan has also signalled the completion of additional purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds by end-March 2022 and from April 2022, it would revert to the quantum of purchases prior to the pandemic.

The Bank of England joined the rate-hiking club with a 15 basis points (bps) increase in its policy rate. Russia affected its seventh rate hike in December.

Poland became the first country to raise rates in 2022 with a hike of 50 bps on January 4, which was the fourth consecutive increase since rate hikes commenced in October 2021.

Peru, Argentina and Uruguay are the other central banks that have raised rates in 2022.

“Financial markets were unsettled by the trajectory of the virus and shifts in the monetary policy stances of major central banks,” RBI said in its state of the economy report released last week.

There are tough signs that inflation is going to ease, going ahead, the report observed. The UN Index of global food prices slid 0.9 per cent in December, global supply chain pressures expected to ease further, stabilizing metal prices and with further expected moderation.

The World Bank expects that after surprising in the upside in 2021, inflation would remain above the pre-pandemic level in 2022 also. The waning of inflation is only expected in the later part of 2022, with policy trade-offs getting increasingly complex as inflation continues to soar to record highs while the output gap remains negative.

“Inflation continues to mount across geographies amidst disruptions in production, supply chains and transportation. Consequently, the divergence between monetary policy stances across jurisdictions has widened. There are indications that supply chain disruptions and shipping costs are slowly easing, although the waning of inflation may take longer,” the report said.

While Covid-19 infections are again rising at a faster pace due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, but the central bank cited the South African experience of faster collapse in infections and said it is hoped that Omicron will be more of a flash flood than a wave.

Commenting on domestic growth, the central bank exuded confidence that economic activity remained strong. The central bank said monetary and credit conditions are improving with bank credit picking up in a gradual but sustained manner.

The growth in commercial banks’ credit to the commercial sector, which crossed the 7 per cent level in November 2021 for the first time since April 2020, accelerated further to 9.2 per cent as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 6.2 per cent a year ago.

“Overall economic activity in India remains strong, with upbeat consumer and business confidence and upticks in several incoming high-frequency indicators,” the report said.

Against this backdrop, all eyes are now on the monetary policy review meeting between 7-9 February. RBI decided to pause its liquidity normalisation exercise in December citing Omicron concerns. Now with such concerns turning out to be transient, it is to be seen whether the central bank unveils measures to further normalise the ultra-loose policy stance which is in force for almost two years, since the onset of the Pandemic in March 2020.

(The writer is a Mumbai-based journalist.)

