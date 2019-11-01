Tata Motors sales down 34 pc in October at 41,354 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 33.58 per cent decline in total sales at 41,354 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 62,264 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 32 per cent at 39,152 units as compared with 57,710 units in October last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 13,169 units as against 18,290 units in October last year, 28 per cent down.

"In October retail sales were the highest in this fiscal recording a 70 per cent increase month-on-month. In this fiscal, network stock has been reduced by 38 per cent. October-end network stock is the lowest in last two years. This will help our network to be prepared for a smooth BS6 transition," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

Similarly, the company reported 34 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 25,983 units as against 39,420 units in the year-ago period.