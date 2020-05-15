Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PM Narendra Modi

'Third tranche of economic stimulus will boost farmers'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 22:08 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers' income.

"I welcome today's measures announced by FM @nsitharaman. They will help the rural economy, our hardworking farmers, fishermen, the animal husbandry and dairy sectors," the prime minister tweeted.
 

Modi said he specially welcomes reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers. 

Narendra Modi
Agriculture
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian economy

