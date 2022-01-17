This is the best time to invest in India: PM Modi at Davos

As the world grapples with uncertainties related to the new Covid variant Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told global entrepreneurs that this was the time to invest in India as the country has spent the period marred by the pandemic in taking forward reforms, drawing a large number of startups.

"This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," he said in his 'State of the World' virtual address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

The Prime Minister said India has planned $1.3 trillion investment in connectivity infrastructure under which nearly 6 lakh villages will be connected with optical fibre.

"In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today their number has crossed 60,000 with above 10,000 of them registered in the last 6 months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today," he said in his address.

Read | Modi urges collective global effort to deal with crypto

He said India was fighting the third Covid wave with full alertness and caution while maintaining economic growth.

"Today, India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface," the Prime Minister said.

He said India has been making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years when growth would be ‘green, clean, sustainable and reliable.

While following the path of self-reliance, India's focus is not only on easing the processes but also on incentivising investment and production. "With this approach, today, $26 billion worth of PLI schemes have been implemented in 14 sectors," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: