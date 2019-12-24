Tokyo stocks end slightly higher as traders wind down

Japanese stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with trading volumes dropping as investors wind down for the year-end holiday season.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 9.47 points to 23,830.58 but the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 1.20 per cent, to 1,728.22.

Traders were given a strong lead from Wall Street, where stocks finished at fresh record highs thanks to an executive shakeup at the troubled plane-maker Boeing.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by US gains," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary

Trade "lacks a sense of direction with the absence of foreign investors who are on Christmas holidays", Mizuho Securities added in a note.

The dollar was also barely moved, fetching 109.40 yen against 109.39 yen in New York.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing gained 0.24 per cent to 66,750 yen and market heavyweight SoftBank added 0.36 per cent to 4,680 yen.

Major electronics firms were higher, with Panasonic gaining 0.93 per cent to 1,022 yen and Sony up 0.18 per cent at 7,406 yen.