Tough year ahead for global economy, warns IMF's Georgieva

For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.
The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program Face the Nation.
Also Read | World economy headed for recession in 2023: Research
"Why? Because the three main economies - the US, EU and China - are all slowing down simultaneously," she said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors