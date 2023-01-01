Tough year ahead for global economy, warns IMF's Georgieva

Tough year ahead for global economy: IMF's Georgieva

'Why? Because the three main economies - the US, EU and China - are all slowing down simultaneously,' Georgieva said

Reuters
  • Jan 01 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 21:38 ist
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Credit: AFP File Photo

For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program Face the Nation.

Also Read | World economy headed for recession in 2023: Research

"Why? Because the three main economies - the US, EU and China - are all slowing down simultaneously," she said.

