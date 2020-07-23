Weak dollar, capital inflow fuels rupee rally

The Indian rupee has recovered sharply from its April lows owing to a weak dollar and huge foreign fund inflow into the Indian equities. The rupee is currently trading at a four-month high level and closed at 74.75 against the greenback on Thursday.

As on Thursday, the Indian rupee has recovered 2.8% from its all-time low of 76.88 it had touched exactly three months ago.

The last time the domestic currency was trading at such high levels was on March 20, 2020, when it was trading at 74.82 against the US dollar during the intra-day.

“The Rupee has been appreciating tracking broad US dollar weakness. The Euro has broken through the upper end of the range that had held for one and a half years post the EU summit. US nominal yields are flat and breakevens (inflation expectations) are higher, pushing US real rates further into negative territory. This is keeping the US dollar under pressure,” says Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Some others attribute it to the surge in the flow of capital towards India, led by a spree of deals by Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries Limited.

“In the last couple of months, rupee has been consolidating in a broad range of 74 and 76 despite sharp gains in domestic and global equities. One of the major reasons for the rupee appreciation has been the rush of flows into Indian equities,” Gaurang Somaiyaa, Currency Analyst, Motilal Oswal

“Fund inflow in the equity segment has been to the tune of $4.9 billion in the last three months and a few big corporates have raised dollars via stake sale. Reliance being the major one has managed to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore and that led to a surge in the rupee,” he said.

In the months of May, June and July, the foreign portfolio investors have alone poured in Rs 22,400 crore into Indian equities, as $6 trillion worth of global stimulus packages have flooded markets with liquidity.

The appreciation may help in reducing the prices of imported consumer goods, but on the same hand is likely to dent the earnings of export-driven companies, especially in the IT sector -- who, till now, had weathered the headwinds.

Despite these gains, the experts are still cautious of volatility in the current market scenario and the quarter-end target of the domestic currency ranges from 73.50 to 76.50.

“There are some concerns in the form of escalating tension between the US and China that could limit gains in the currency. The latest news reports showed that the US State Department has ordered China to close the consulate in Houston”, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said.