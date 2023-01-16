Wholesale Price Inflation falls to 4.95% in December

Wholesale Price Inflation declined to 4.95 per cent in December 2022, against 5.85 per cent in November, government data showed on Monday.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C
Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven
The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts
How much money do winners at Australian Open win?
How to plan finances from your first job
The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?
DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order
Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city