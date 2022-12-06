World Bank pegs India's GDP growth at 6.9% for FY23

World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23

India's GDP, which grew 8.7% in previous 2021-22 financial year, expanded 6.3% in July-September 2022-23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 13:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

In October, it had cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier. Now, it has upgraded the projection to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 (April 2022 -March 2023).

In its India Development Update, the World Bank said the revision was due to higher resilience of the Indian economy to global shocks and better-than-expected second quarter numbers.

India's gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 8.7 per cent in previous 2021-22 financial year, expanded 6.3 per cent in July-September 2022-23.

The country however remains affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.

The World Bank saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.

It expected inflation to be 7.1 per cent in current fiscal year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Bank
Economy
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

 