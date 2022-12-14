WPI declined to 21-month low of 5.85% in November

The wholesale price inflation declined to 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors
Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options
Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer
Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated
Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China
Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time