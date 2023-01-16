WPI inflation cools to 4.95% in December

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The wholesale price-based inflation declined to 4.95 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85 per cent in November 2022 and 14.27 per cent in December 2021.

Inflation in food articles was (-)1.25 per cent, while in fuel and power it was 18.09 per cent during December 2022. Inflation in manufactured products was 3.37 per cent during the month, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum &  natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products,” it said.

