WPI inflation quickens to 11.39% in August

  • Sep 14 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 12:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 11.39 per cent in August from the previous month's 11.16 per cent, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.

Fuel and power prices rose 26.09 per cent in August year-on-year compared with 26.02 per cent in July, while manufactured product prices rose 11.39 per cent compared with 11.20 per cent in the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 3.43 per cent in August on-year compared to 4.46 per cent  in the previous month.

