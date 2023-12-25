‘2024 will lay the roadmap for hydrogen-powered vehicles'

Many participants in the sustainability journey are not so impressed by electric mobility. “Electric vehicles are no longer considered the silver bullet solving the twin problem of emissions and our large import bill. We are effectively just moving the emissions from one place to the other in the chain. Hydrogen is expected to emerge as a viable commercial option for both passenger and commercial vehicles and play a significant role in resolving both problems. It is critical that the industry, government and consumer groups are in step to ensure that the regulatory environment facilitates faster adoption,” said Kabir Bogra, Partner at Khaitan & Co.