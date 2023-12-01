94% Indian CFOs optimistic about nation's economic future: Survey

'When it comes to truly harnessing the power of digital, CFOs in Asia Pacific feel that there is a considerable distance to traverse. A fraction of CFOs are harnessing big data and analytics or actively seeking AI and machine learning solutions to optimise their finance function. This is where the leading CFOs will play an integral role. It is inspiring to note that Indian CFOs, in particular, are at the forefront, demonstrating a proactive willingness to embrace technology for transformation of the finance domain,' said Porus Doctor, Asia Pacific CFO Program Leader and Partner, Deloitte India.