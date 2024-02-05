All eyes on RBI monetary policy meeting this week

This week domestic equities are likely to continue with their positive momentum as sentiments got boosted amid a commendable interim budget. All eyes will be on Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting scheduled from February 6-8, where we expect the central bank to maintain its status quo.
Apart from this, investors will continue to take cues from the ongoing earnings season and economic data to be released. Key Events include India & United States service sector output data, Australia monetary policy, and China inflation data.
Last week, Nifty saw a rally of 500 points (+2.3%) and scaled a new high of 22,126 after the government displayed a fine balance between growth and fiscal prudence in the interim budget. The index closed at 21,854 levels. Broader market outperformed with Midcap 100 up 2.7% and Smallcap100 up 5.6%, respectively.
Majority of the sectors ended in green with buying seen in PSU Banks, Oil & Gas, Metals, Auto and Realty. PSU bank stocks surged over 11.5% as the 10-year government bond yield fell to an 8-month low, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for the next financial year.
Oil marketing stocks gained around 3% on account of Brent crude falling to a nearly 1-month low amid a ceasefire in the Middle East. Auto sector was also in focus as the monthly industry data released showed strong domestic demand in the two-wheeler segment.
From a sectoral perspective, the interim budget is likely to be positive for affordable housing, finance, infra, capital goods, cement, defence and railways. PSU banks would benefit from a benign bond market along with healthy credit growth.
Another positive data that supported the market domestically was Goods and Service Tax collection, which for January 2024 grew by 10% year-on-year to Rs.1.7 lakh crore, the second-highest monthly collection ever. PSU companies were in momentum this week as the government continued to invest in infrastructure. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2024-25 GDP growth forecast for India by 20 basis points to 6.5% in its latest World Economic Outlook report and said the growth upgrade for India reflects “resilience in domestic demand”.
The major event on the global front was the Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed kept its interest rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time and did not provide any hint on the time frame for a rate cut. This somewhat dented investor sentiment. People’s Bank of China decided to reduce banks’ reserve ratio by 50bps effective from February 5, 2024 to support its economy
(The writer is Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial
Services Ltd)