All eyes on RBI monetary policy meeting this week

Another positive data that supported the market domestically was Goods and Service Tax collection, which for January 2024 grew by 10% year-on-year to Rs.1.7 lakh crore, the second-highest monthly collection ever. PSU companies were in momentum this week as the government continued to invest in infrastructure. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2024-25 GDP growth forecast for India by 20 basis points to 6.5% in its latest World Economic Outlook report and said the growth upgrade for India reflects “resilience in domestic demand”.