All-India house price index moderates to 3.3% in Q1 FY25: RBI Data

"All-India HPI increased by 3.3 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2024-25 as compared to 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 5.1 per cent a year ago; annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high of 8.9 per cent (Kolkata) to a low of (-)1.7 per cent (Delhi)," the central bank said.