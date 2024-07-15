Aussie banks to return $19 million charged in high fee to low-income customers

Four Australian banks will give back a total of A$28 million ($18.95 million) to low-income customers, after a review by the corporate regulator found these customers had been kept in high-fee bank accounts despite being eligible for cheaper products.

A report released by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Monday said ANZ, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Westpac had kept at least two million customers in accounts under which they charged high fees.

ASIC had in July 2023, wrote to the banks asking them to improve their processes and refund past fees incurred by low-income customers in high-fee bank accounts.