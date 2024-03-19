Bank of Japan ends negative interest rate policy after 17 years

"Further tweaks to the BOJ's monetary policy, including the removal of yield curve control and amended guidelines for asset purchases, will have little direct impact on the central bank's monetary stance in the near term, but the moves signal a first step towards policy normalisation. The big question is what happens next. Likely, the BoJ will find that it is getting "stuck at zero", being unable to lift short-term interest rates meaningfully further in the coming quarters."

Peng Fong NG, the Head of Asia Credit, Schroders in Singapore said, "The concerns about normalisation of BOJ's policy are very different from those of a US bank. For example, according to one bank we spoke to, the domestic Japanese loan book is about 7x its domestic government bonds book, and the duration is 1+ years. It's therefore unlike the past, whereby in perhaps the US, certain small banks would've loaded up on 20-30 years, and it's a big chunk of the asset book. We've seen major entities in Japan being prepared for that already and have shortened duration significantly… so, the mark-to-market, and potential impact on capital, will be a lot lower."