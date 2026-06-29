Beyond the AI hype: Why markets are demanding real cash flows from tech giants

<p>For a single fortnight in June, the market handed down two verdicts which looked like opposites and turned out to be the same judgment arriving from different directions. On the 12th, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) completed the largest stock market listing in history, opening on the Nasdaq at $150, closing its first day almost a fifth higher, and briefly surpassing both Amazon and Microsoft in market value.</p><p> Seven trading sessions later, on the 19th, Accenture trimmed a single percentage point from the top of its annual revenue guidance, and by the next morning in Mumbai the Nifty IT index had cratered close to 6% to its lowest level since 2023, dragging Infosys and Tata Consultancy to multi-year lows as roughly Rs 1.35 lakh crore of market value disappeared in one session.</p>.<p>The easy reading is a story of winners and losers, artificial intelligence which creates value rewarded and the artificial intelligence which destroys jobs punished. The market was not nearly so kind to its supposed winner and within days of touching an intraday high above $225, a level worth about two thirds more than its offer price, the same SpaceX stock surrendered the better part of a third of its value, falling more than 16% in a single session and erasing most of its post-listing rally until it traded only modestly above the price at which it had been sold.</p>.<p>The firm still runs at a loss, and the sober valuations placed on it sit well below the figure the market briefly assigned, which is the whole point, because enthusiasm had outrun evidence, and investors had shifted from celebrating possibility to scrutinising valuation, profitability, and execution. A company larger than Amazon for a single afternoon was, a week later, considerably smaller. The lesson is not a turn against artificial intelligence but a colder demand, since the market stopped paying for the promise of it and began asking, of everyone, where the actual cash flows were.</p>.<p>The question should trouble Bengaluru, because the Indian technology services industry, an export engine now approaching $300 billion in annual revenue, was built almost entirely on a model which answered it the same way for three decades, by billing clients for human effort and growing its headcount in step with its revenue. Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, severs precisely this link, allowing the same work to be delivered with steadily fewer people, and so the market is no longer repricing a weak quarter but reassessing whether the business can grow at all in the form the industry has always known.</p>.<p>The evidence sits in the hiring numbers rather than in any forecast, because the five largest Indian software firms cut their combined headcount by around 6,000-8,000 in the financial year just ended after adding more than 12,000 the year before, fresher intake has been slashed from the volumes which once absorbed engineering graduates by the hundred thousand, industry recruiters estimate entry-level hiring demand has fallen by roughly a fifth as routine work is automated, and overall workforce growth across the sector has slowed to barely 2%.</p>.<p>None of this settles the harder question, which is whether the present moment is a cyclical pause in client spending (of the kind the industry has weathered many times before, from the dotcom bust to the financial crisis to the pandemic) or the early stage of a structural repricing no amount of patience will reverse, and the honest answer is the data does not yet allow a confident choice between the two.</p>.<p>What the June fortnight established, by humbling the most celebrated débutante, and the most established incumbents in the same breath, is a single uncomfortable distinction, because the market has begun to separate participating in artificial intelligence from profiting from it, and the separation leaves the Indian majors in the harder half of the problem.</p>.<p>The newly listed creator must eventually prove it can turn its ambitions into earnings, while the software houses must prove a business built on selling human hours can survive the very tool which now performs them. For the long-term investor watching familiar names trade at valuations last seen several years ago, this is less an invitation to act than a reminder of how the cheapest moments in a market are seldom cheap without reason, and the reason, this time, is a question the industry has not yet answered.</p>