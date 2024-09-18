CCI can appoint agencies to monitor implementation of its orders

"Where the Commission is of the opinion that the implementation of its orders passed under Section 31 or Section 48A or Section 48B or any other provisions of the Act and regulations made thereunder, needs monitoring, it may appoint agencies to oversee such implementation, on such terms and conditions as deemed fit by the Commission," as per the new regulations.

Section 48A and 48B pertain to commitment and settlement, respectively, Section 31 refers to orders on mergers and acquisitions.

Among others, the agency would have the responsibility to inform CCI of any non-implementation or non-compliance with its orders.

The regulator can appoint agencies for the purpose with respect to various kinds of orders, including those related to mergers and acquisitions.

Various other changes have also been made in the regulations, including introducing a time period of 180 days for passing a final order from the date of issuing an interim order.

Subsequent to the amendments made to the Competition Act in April 2023, CCI carried out a comprehensive review of its general regulations. Public consultations were also done before amending the regulations.

Anjali Malhotra, Partner-Regulatory at business advisory firm Nangia Andersen India, said the amendments have been made to keep pace with evolving standards and enhance CCI's procedures, in line with the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The key aspects include clearer distinction between interlocutory and miscellaneous applications, and clarity on permission to engage multiple representatives through one authorisation letter.

These amendments reflect a balance between stakeholder concerns and the need for procedural efficiency, maintaining fairness while aligning with international best practices, Malhotra added.