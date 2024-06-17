Centre may slash income tax rate to boost consumer income

Keeping in mind that the declining consumption rate has been adversely affecting the Indian economy, the officials have opined that income tax deductions might be a more effective way to increase disposable income, which would give a boost to consumption, thereby stimulating the economy.

One of the officials mentioned that an increase in the consumption graph is thought to be essential for reviving diminishing demand in the economy, which, in turn, further bolsters investments — particularly when it comes to private capital spending in industries that cater to consumers. As a consequence, this will also increase GST collections.

Explaining the benefits of tax rationalisation, another official said, "This way, you will unlock consumption. There would be greater disposable income, means greater consumption, greater economic activities, more GST collection. So you may be actually activating more direct and indirect revenue collection. It would also mean more direct tax collection, also for corporations, because they would be having more income to report".

"Right now, in the new tax system, your first slab of 5 per cent starts at Rs 3 lakh. By the time it goes to Rs 15 lakh, which is five times, the marginal tax rate jumps from 5 per cent to 30 per cent - a six fold jump. So while income goes up five times, the marginal tax rate goes up six times, which is quite steep," the official further added.

The Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal is likely to be presented by the third week of July, putting to rest all speculations involving any possible income tax rate deductions.