Centre may take 'remedial' action if government bond yields rise unexpectedly

Capital expenditure by the federal government has crossed 50 per cent of its budget estimate for FY24 at present, but receipts and expenditure were on track to meet 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit goal, the source said.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 09:51 IST

New Delhi: The Indian government may take "remedial action" if bond yields rise unexpectedly, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that it is "cautious" about the recent rise in yields.

The government will show "progressive improvement" in lowering debt, the person said on condition of anonymity.

(Published 23 October 2023, 09:51 IST)
