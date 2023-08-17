Ahead of 2024 polls, Modi Govt plans to free up Rs 1L cr to curb rising food & fuel prices

The Centre is considering a plan to reallocate as much as Rs 1 lakh crore ($12 billion) from the budgets of various ministries to contain a surge in food and fuel costs without imperiling the federal deficit target, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a decision in the coming weeks, which could include lowering taxes on local gasoline sales and easing import tariffs on cooking oil and wheat, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

It would be the second straight year of similar adjustments to contain costs for consumers after the government unveiled a Rs 2.16 lakh crore plan last year. The proposals follow the central bank’s last week rate decision where it left borrowing costs unchanged — one of the highest in Asia — flagging risks from soaring prices.