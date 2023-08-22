Centre to buy 2 lakh metric tonnes onion at Rs 2,410 per quintal, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Japan, in a post on X said, “I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the onion issue. The Union government would procure two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal.” “There will be special procurement centres set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the same. It would offer some relief to the onion growers in the state,” the deputy CM added.