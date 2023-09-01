Centre’s April-July fiscal deficit widens to Rs 6.06 lakh crore

The central government’s fiscal deficit in April-July 2023 period widened to 33.9 per cent of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for 2023-24, sharply higher from 20.5 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of last year, due to higher revenue and capital expenditure and an up-fronting of tax devolution to states.
Fiscal deficit in the first four months of the current financial year stood at Rs 6.06 lakh crore, which is 78 per cent higher when compared with the same period last year. This massive jump in fiscal deficit is largely due to July numbers. The monthly fiscal deficit in July 2023 stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore against a surplus of Rs 11,040 crore recorded in the same month last year.
As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday, the central government’s total receipts in the first four months of 2023-24 stood at Rs 7.75 lakh crore, which is 28.5 per cent of the budgetary estimate for the full year.
Overall expenditure in April-July period stood at Rs 13.81 lakh crore, which is 30.7 per cent of the current financial year’s budget target.
While net tax revenues contracted by 13 per cent, non tax revenues doubled on the back of the RBI dividend, amidst a 16 per cent rise in revenue expenditure, and a robust 52 per cent year-on-year expansion in capital expenditure, said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.
In the first four months of the current financial year, the central government transferred Rs 3,09,521 crore to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Government of India upto this period which is Rs 1,08,413 crore higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.
Out of the Rs 13,80,700 crore total expenditure incurred by Government of India in April-July period, Rs 10,63,621 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,17,079 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,99,889 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,40,996 crore is on account of major subsidies.
Gross tax collections rose by a mild 3 per cent year-on-year in April-July, dampened by direct taxes, offsetting the healthy growth in GST collections and customs duty. In July 2023, excise duty emerged from several months of sustained contraction emanating from the cut on cess on petrol and diesel in May 2022, eking out a mild 2 per cent growth.