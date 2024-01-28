Child care costs are skyrocketing around the world

In her nine years running the daycare, Paulichi says that her biggest challenge has been striking a balance between covering the center’s expenses and staying competitive — especially as inflation and higher energy prices have driven up operating costs. “What I spend to feed 100 children today is what I spent on 140 children before the pandemic,” she said. When families struggle to make ends meet, she sometimes offers flexible arrangements to keep kids at her center.

While Paulichi worries that many parents see daycare as expendable, Brazil has demonstrated the difference it can make. In 2007, lawmakers in Rio de Janeiro began allocating spots in free public daycare through a lottery system, replacing a first-come, first-serve model. A decade later, households that had secured spots had higher average incomes, driven largely by the fact that grandparents and older siblings were able to join the workforce, and parents could keep their jobs, rather than quitting to take care of kids.

UNITED KINGDOM

Monthly nursery costs for Fawn Hudgens’s two-year-old daughter rose last April from £1,200 to £1,335 ($1,459 to $1,698 USD). Hudgens, who worked as a vice-president of marketing for a London-based software company, was also spending $182 a week on a Friday nanny share. When she and her partner broke down the numbers, they realized that child care was costing them more than $19,000 a year — approximately 15 per cent of her salary.

While the couple had been considering another baby, they couldn’t see a way to afford the additional care, which is most expensive for infants. Instead, the best options were for Hudgens to either leave her job to watch both children or wait until her older daughter turned three before having another, at which point they would become eligible for up to 30 hours a week of free nursery care. But that was a year and a half away.

“It takes a toll,” the 39-year-old said of her situation. “The idea of my having to stay home instead of working if we wanted a bigger family is not great.”

Government benefits are relatively generous in the UK, granting up to six months of paid maternity leave and subsidies to offset nursery costs for children older than three, regardless of income. Low-income families are eligible for additional subsidies through a program called “universal credit,” which offers up to 15 hours a week of free child care for two-year-olds, a small monthly revenue from the state, and as much as 85 per cent reimbursement for child care costs.

Even so, OECD data shows that parents in the UK spend on average 29 per cent of their household income — about $17,000 a year — on child care, one of the highest ratios in the world.

This puts many women in the UK in the position that Hudgens found herself in — earning too much to qualify for low-income government subsidies, yet not enough to comfortably afford full-time child care. Close to 40 per cent of women in the UK rolled back their hours in the year to March 2023 to look after kids, according to a poll conducted for Bloomberg News by Deltapoll. The poll also found that one in five Britons have left the workforce altogether for the same reason. The economic impact of child care costs — that is, the missing output of women who have reduced working hours because of a lack of good care options — is estimated to be at least $32.7 billion, according to the UK think tank Center for Progressive Policy.

Efforts are being made to unwind these dynamics. Nearly three-quarters of all companies now offer “enhanced maternity leave,” which provides at least six weeks of full pay for new mothers, and last March, the ruling Conservative party unveiled a plan to increase funding to care providers, and to gradually roll out benefits over the next two years. All working parents with children under the age of five should be able to access 30 hours of subsidized child care a week by September 2025, when the full measures will be implemented.

Under the plan, Hudgens estimates her child care spending would be reduced by half. That wouldn’t fix everything, she said, but it would still be “a godsend.”