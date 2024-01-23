Coal-based power generation grows 10.13% during April-Dec 2023: Govt

New Delhi: Coal-based power generation in the country has grown 10.13% during April-December, 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in previous year, said the Coal Ministry on Monday.
Overall power generation grew 6.71 per cent during the same period, said the ministry.
The Domestic coal-based power generation during Apr-Dec’23 reached 872 Billion Units (BU), reflecting an increase of 7.14% from the 813.9 Billion Units (BU) generated in the corresponding period of last year. This reflects an ample coal supply to meet the growing energy demand in the country, said the Ministry in a statement.
Coal import for blending has decreased substantially by 40.66% to 17.08 million tonnes during Apr-Dec’23 from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, despite the escalating power demand. It showcases the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimizing overall coal imports, said the statement.
In India, power is generated from conventional (thermal, nuclear & hydro) and renewable sources (Wind, Solar, Biomass etc.). However, the major source of power generation is coal, which is more than 70% of the total power generation.
Coal-based power generation in India has played a significant role in meeting the country's energy demands. India is currently experiencing a substantial increase in power demand, driven by a combination of factors including industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth and economic development said the statement.
The government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.