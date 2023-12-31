Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed markets to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), an organisation that works for micro, and rural entrepreneurs from across the country, said the government had set the target of increasing MSME share in exports to at least 60 per cent in the next five years and this can be met by tapping into the potential in sectors like readymade garments, leather goods, processed foods, and engineering items for export to BRICS and G20 nations.