Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

DH Deciphers | GDP base year reset: Key data and methodological changes in new series

Apart from the base year, the new series also incorporates several methodological and statistical upgrades.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

What is Gross Domestic Product?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the base year?

Why has FY 2022-23 been chosen as the new base year?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How will it impact old GDP data?

What new data are being incorporated in the new series?

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 17:08 IST
Business NewsEconomyGDPDH DeciphersExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us