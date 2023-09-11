DH Deciphers | India’s push for reforming multilateral institutions through G20

During its presidency of G-20, India has committed to be the voice of the global south. An important aspect of that is to gear MDBs, which fund billions of dollars worth of development projects, to be more sensitive to the needs of low and middle income nations. The charge against MDBs is that the ‘Bretton Woods’ institutions like IMF and World Bank, which were formed in the aftermath of the Second World War, have not kept pace with the times and changing developmental needs of the 21st Century, especially with regards to climate change.